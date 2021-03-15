Delhi University Semester Exams Begin; Important instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines To Follow
The University of Delhi (DU) has started the undergraduate and postgraduate exams from today. The UG and PG exams have been held in online open book format and as well as in physical mode. The university has started conducting the exams for UG and PG semester 1 students who were admitted in 2020 for all streams including NCWEB and semester 1 and semester 3 students, essential repeaters, improvement cases and ex-students of school of open learning.
DU online exams have been adopted as an alternative to pen-paper-based examination for grading due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Delhi University: Online Exam Guidelines
Students have to use A4 size paper to answer the questions and mark page number on the top of each page
Students should write the following information on the first page - date and time of examination (DD/MM/YYYY, HRS:Min),examination roll number, name of the programme, semester, unique paper code (UPC), title of the paper, name of the college/institute, e-mail ID of the student, mobile number of the student
The duration of the examination shall be four hours. Out of which three hours shall be given to the students for answering the questions, and the remaining one hour shall be utilized for downloading the question papers, scanning the answer sheet in the PDF/JPEG format and uploading the scanned PDF/JPEG of answer sheets on the portal
The duration of the Examination shall be six hours for the students belonging to the Divyaang (PwBD) Category
Students must submit an undertaking of not using any unfair means, by pressing the button provided on the portal before uploading the scanned PDF/JPEG of answer sheets