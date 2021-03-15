Delhi University Semester Exams Begin; Important instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines To Follow

DU Begins UG, PG Exams

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the undergraduate and postgraduate exams from today. The UG and PG exams have been held in online open book format and as well as in physical mode. The university has started conducting the exams for UG and PG semester 1 students who were admitted in 2020 for all streams including NCWEB and semester 1 and semester 3 students, essential repeaters, improvement cases and ex-students of school of open learning.

DU online exams have been adopted as an alternative to pen-paper-based examination for grading due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi University: Online Exam Guidelines