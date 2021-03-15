  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Semester Exams Begin; Important instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines To Follow

Delhi University Semester Exams Begin; Important instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines To Follow

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the undergraduate and postgraduate exams from today. The UG and PG exams have been held in online open book format and as well as in physical mode.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 4:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DUTA Continues Delhi University Shutdown, Alleges Government Planning To Disaffiliate 12 Colleges
Pending Salaries: Governing Body Representatives Of 12 DU Colleges Allege Financial Irregularities
Delhi University Teachers Go On Strike Over Non-Payment Of Salaries
Teachers' Association Calls For Delhi University Shutdown From March 11
Delhi University Semester 1 Exams Registration Date Extended; Apply By March 5
Delhi University Awards 'Digital Degrees' To Nearly 1.8 Lakh Students During Its 97th Annual Convocation
Delhi University Semester Exams Begin; Important instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines To Follow
DU Begins UG, PG Exams
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the undergraduate and postgraduate exams from today. The UG and PG exams have been held in online open book format and as well as in physical mode. The university has started conducting the exams for UG and PG semester 1 students who were admitted in 2020 for all streams including NCWEB and semester 1 and semester 3 students, essential repeaters, improvement cases and ex-students of school of open learning.

DU online exams have been adopted as an alternative to pen-paper-based examination for grading due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi University: Online Exam Guidelines

  • Students have to use A4 size paper to answer the questions and mark page number on the top of each page

  • Students should write the following information on the first page - date and time of examination (DD/MM/YYYY, HRS:Min),examination roll number, name of the programme, semester, unique paper code (UPC), title of the paper, name of the college/institute, e-mail ID of the student, mobile number of the student

  • The duration of the examination shall be four hours. Out of which three hours shall be given to the students for answering the questions, and the remaining one hour shall be utilized for downloading the question papers, scanning the answer sheet in the PDF/JPEG format and uploading the scanned PDF/JPEG of answer sheets on the portal

  • The duration of the Examination shall be six hours for the students belonging to the Divyaang (PwBD) Category

  • Students must submit an undertaking of not using any unfair means, by pressing the button provided on the portal before uploading the scanned PDF/JPEG of answer sheets

Click here for more Education News
du.ac.in Delhi Univeristy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIOS To Declare Class 10, 12 Results Today; How, Where To Check
NIOS To Declare Class 10, 12 Results Today; How, Where To Check
Himachal Pradesh University Begins Postgraduate Exams
Himachal Pradesh University Begins Postgraduate Exams
521 SWAYAM Courses Available In 8 Regional Languages: Education Minister
521 SWAYAM Courses Available In 8 Regional Languages: Education Minister
NIOS To Announce Class 10, 12 Results Today
NIOS To Announce Class 10, 12 Results Today
Steps Taken To Provide JEE Advanced Coaching To Disadvantaged Students: Education Minister Informs Parliament
Steps Taken To Provide JEE Advanced Coaching To Disadvantaged Students: Education Minister Informs Parliament
.......................... Advertisement ..........................