Delhi University Semester 1 Exams Registration Date Extended; Apply By March 5

The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the application deadline for registration to First Semester exams. The Semester 1 exams will be held in March 2021. Students of undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses of first semesters who were admitted in the academic session 2020-21 can apply online through the DU student portal after which, colleges will confirm their forms. The university will close the exam registration form on March 5 (5:30 pm).

“The students are also required to pay the fee online on the link provided by the respective faculty, department or college,” DU said.

Admit cards will be issued after confirmation of exam forms by colleges.

Direct Link To DU Student Portal

Delhi University on February 1 reopened its campus for final-year students. Final year students have been allowed to attend the colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practical, skill, library and related activities in small batches. DU central library and four other libraries have also reopened for faculty members and research scholars.