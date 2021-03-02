  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Semester 1 Exams Registration Date Extended; Apply By March 5

Delhi University Semester 1 Exams Registration Date Extended; Apply By March 5

Students of undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses of first semesters who were admitted in the academic session 2020-21 can apply online through the DU student portal till March 5 (5:30 pm).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 2, 2021 2:28 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Awards 'Digital Degrees' To Nearly 1.8 Lakh Students During Its 97th Annual Convocation
University Of Delhi To Train 2,000 Singapore Students In Indian Dance, Music
DU Convocation On February 27; University Releases Guidelines For Students
Delhi University Students Protest Demanding Reopening Of Campus, Resumption Of Offline Classes
Delhi University Asks First-Semester Students To Submit Exam Forms By February 28
Delhi University Reopens 4 More Libraries For Research Scholars, Faculty Members
Delhi University Semester 1 Exams Registration Date Extended; Apply By March 5
Delhi University Semester 1 Exams Registration Date Extended; Apply By March 5
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has extended the application deadline for registration to First Semester exams. The Semester 1 exams will be held in March 2021. Students of undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses of first semesters who were admitted in the academic session 2020-21 can apply online through the DU student portal after which, colleges will confirm their forms. The university will close the exam registration form on March 5 (5:30 pm).

“The students are also required to pay the fee online on the link provided by the respective faculty, department or college,” DU said.

Admit cards will be issued after confirmation of exam forms by colleges.

Direct Link To DU Student Portal

Delhi University on February 1 reopened its campus for final-year students. Final year students have been allowed to attend the colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practical, skill, library and related activities in small batches. DU central library and four other libraries have also reopened for faculty members and research scholars.

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission Delhi University Online Portal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
India Toy Fair 2021: 3 Kendriya Vidyalayas To Display 72 Different Educational Toys
India Toy Fair 2021: 3 Kendriya Vidyalayas To Display 72 Different Educational Toys
LSAC Global Announces New Merit Scholarships For LSAT-India 2021 Candidates
LSAC Global Announces New Merit Scholarships For LSAT-India 2021 Candidates
IIT Mandi Alumnus Wins INYAS National Award 2020
IIT Mandi Alumnus Wins INYAS National Award 2020
INI CET Application Begins For Admission To July 2021 PG Programmes
INI CET Application Begins For Admission To July 2021 PG Programmes
ICSI CS June Exam Enrolment Begins, Important Instructions For Students
ICSI CS June Exam Enrolment Begins, Important Instructions For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................