DU Second Phase Of Final Exams From September 14

The Delhi University, or DU, will conduct the final-year and end-semester exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students of the university in online open-book-examination format for the second time from September 14. These second phase of online open-book exams can be taken by students who were unable to appear in the exams scheduled from August 10 or have failed to upload and submit the scanned images of the answer scripts. Students of regular colleges affiliated to the university can apply online at the Delhi University website from August 30.

The date-sheets for the UG courses will be available in the DU website in the first week of September and the exams will be held in sessions.

DU Second Phase of Online Open-Book Exams And Physically Challenged Students

Students under physically challenged category including visually-impaired students will be able to appear for the second phase of exams again, irrespective of their attendance in the first phase, to improve their grades. The best grades between the two will be taken into consideration for the final result.

Mode Of DU Second Phase Of Online Exams

The examinations for the second phase “may be conducted” in a blended (a mix of offline and online) mode. To facilitate those students who are outside Delhi and cannot travel to Delhi for appearing in the examinations for any reason, the university may conduct OBE remotely and such students can receive question paper to their registered e-mail and submit the scanned images and photos of the answer scripts to the designated email id of the university.

Students who want to appear in OBE remotely shall have to select the required option and fill in the name of the programme with the option of papers and other relevant information in the examination form meant for the second phase of examinations. Students who opt for the physical mode of OBE as per date sheet during the second phase shall have to appear at examination centres in Delhi only.

“The students shall appear at the particular examination centre as printed/mentioned on their admission ticket/admit card. Request for change of examination centre shall not be entertained by the University,” read a Delhi University statement.