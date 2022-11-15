Delhi University Seat Allocation: Over 9,000 Candidates Accept College, Course Allotted In Third Round

Image credit: shutterstock.com So far, over 61,500 students have been admitted to the university's undergraduate programmes

DU UG Admission 2022: Out of the 16,231 seats allocated for undergraduate programmes in the third round of allocation in Delhi University, as many as 9,504 students had accepted the college and course allotted to them as of 7 pm on Monday, a university official said. The university also issued the first merit lists under Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), sports and Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) quota.

In the first list, 765 candidates have been allotted seats under the ECA quota, while 1,212 and 2,857 candidates have been selected under sports and CW categories, respectively. "A total of 16,231 seats have been allocated in the third round of seat allocation. Out of these, 9,504 students have accepted the college and course allotted to them," a senior university official told PTI. The university had declared the third list of seats on Sunday.

So far, over 61,500 students have been admitted to the university's undergraduate programmes as against 70,000 seats. In the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), admissions are being done to all supernumerary quotas, including ECA, sports, CW and Kashmiri migrants along with regular admissions. Colleges will verify and approve the online applications from November 14 to 16. The last date for online payment of admission fees is November 17. ALSO READ | DU 3rd Allotment List 2022: Seat Acceptance Window Opens At Du.ac.in

After the conclusion of the third round, the university will open an upgrade window for only supernumerary seats and Christian candidates in St. Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College (JMC) from November 18 to November 19. "Candidates who would have chosen to take admission in any of the supernumerary quotas and wish to opt for an upgrade in the subsequent round of that particular supernumerary quota can do so from 10 am Friday (November 18) to 4:59 pm Saturday. "Such candidates will be considered for an upgrade in the supernumerary quota only," the registrar said.

The university will also declare the vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of CSAS on November 20. Candidates can apply for this round from November 21 to November 22. The first spot allocation list will be released on November 23. The candidates can accept the allocated seats between November 24 and 26. The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates is November 27. "On the declaration of the first spot admission round, the admission of already admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades (except supernumerary upgrades)," the registrar said.

"Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions on the announcement of the first spot admission round. In order to be considered in a spot admission round, a candidate will have to opt for 'Spot Admission' through his/her dashboard," he added. The university may announce more spot admission rounds at a later stage. Admission through the ECA supernumerary quota for the academic year 2022-23 is being done in 14 categories. The university conducted trials from October 18 to October 27. Representation of at least 1 per cent each (of the total intake capacity of the college) for ECA and sports quota is mandatory for all Delhi University colleges, subject to a ceiling of 5 per cent of the total intake capacity of the college in total for ECA and sports quota together.

The university has said that a separate merit list will be declared for candidates seeking admission under the CW quota. As many as 2,857 candidates have been allotted seats across colleges in the first list of allocation for CW. Five per cent of the seats are reserved for candidates for children/widows of personnel of the armed forces in programmes across colleges.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases – application process, preference filling, and seat allotment-cum-admission. This year, DU is admitting students through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their Class 12 marks.

