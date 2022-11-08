  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Revises Seat Matrix For PG Programmes

Delhi University Revises Seat Matrix For PG Programmes

DU PG Admission 2022: "Candidates are requested to see the revised seat matrix at admission.uod.ac.in and login to their dashboard to give their revised preferences for the Departments/Colleges latest by November 13, 5 PM," DU notification mentioned

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 8, 2022 11:47 am IST

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Admission 2022: Over 23,000 Candidates Opt For Upgradation, 1,000 Register In CSAS Mid-Entry Window
DU UG Admissions 2022: CSAS Mid-Entry Registration Ends Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Mid-Entry Application Deadline Tomorrow; Direct Link
DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Mid-Entry Application Underway; Check Last Date, Who Can Register
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University To Commence Mid-Entry Registration From Today
Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats List For CSAS Round 3 Allocation, Mid Entry Registrations From Tomorrow
Delhi University Revises Seat Matrix For PG Programmes
The revised DU seat matrix link is available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has revised the seat matrix for the Postgraduate (PG) programme. The revised DU seat matrix link is available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

According to DU, as per the decision of the Academic Council meeting, the seat matrix of some of the PG programmes has been revised. "Candidates are requested to see the revised seat matrix at admission.uod.ac.in and login to their dashboard to give their revised preferences for the Departments/Colleges latest by November 13, 5 PM," DU notification mentioned. ALSO READ | DU UG Admission 2022: Over 23,000 Candidates Opt For Upgradation, 1,000 Register In CSAS Mid-Entry Window

As per DU, the provisional allocations of seats will be prepared on the basis of preferences submitted by the candidates. The candidates who wish to update their marks can login on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency will announce the DUET PG result 2022 soon, the exam was held on October 17, 18, 19, 2, and 21. The candidates can download the DUET PG 2022 scorecard on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

The candidates are advised to be in touch on the NTA websites- nta.ac.in, ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in for the latest updates on the exam. They can also contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or mail at duet@nta.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Admissions Delhi university result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Dates Out For MBBS, BDS Course; Check Schedule
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Dates Out For MBBS, BDS Course; Check Schedule
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Release PG Second Merit List 2022 Today
Jawaharlal Nehru University To Release PG Second Merit List 2022 Today
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Special Round Registration Ends Today At Eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Special Round Registration Ends Today At Eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Window To Be Closed Today
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Window To Be Closed Today
GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Open Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in, Know How To Make Changes
GATE 2023: Application Modification Window To Open Today At Gate.iitk.ac.in, Know How To Make Changes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................