Delhi University Revises Seat Matrix For PG Programmes

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has revised the seat matrix for the Postgraduate (PG) programme. The revised DU seat matrix link is available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

According to DU, as per the decision of the Academic Council meeting, the seat matrix of some of the PG programmes has been revised. "Candidates are requested to see the revised seat matrix at admission.uod.ac.in and login to their dashboard to give their revised preferences for the Departments/Colleges latest by November 13, 5 PM," DU notification mentioned. ALSO READ | DU UG Admission 2022: Over 23,000 Candidates Opt For Upgradation, 1,000 Register In CSAS Mid-Entry Window

As per DU, the provisional allocations of seats will be prepared on the basis of preferences submitted by the candidates. The candidates who wish to update their marks can login on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency will announce the DUET PG result 2022 soon, the exam was held on October 17, 18, 19, 2, and 21. The candidates can download the DUET PG 2022 scorecard on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

The candidates are advised to be in touch on the NTA websites- nta.ac.in, ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in for the latest updates on the exam. They can also contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or mail at duet@nta.ac.in.