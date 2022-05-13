Delhi University Revises Eligibility Criteria For BA Mass Communication; Admission Through CUET 2022

Image credit: PTI File Photo University Of Delhi

The University Of Delhi has revised the eligibility criteria for the BA (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication. The university in its notification on May 13 informed that merit will be calculated on the basis of CUET scores obtained from the above mentioned combination of subjects. "Any one language from list A + any one subject from either list B1 or list B2 + section III (General Test)," it mentioned.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!

Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here

Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List



According to DU, the above replaces the eligibility of the programme mentioned on page 33 of the undergraduate bulletin of information 2022-23 with immediate effect. "Candidates who wish to seek admission in BA (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication must choose the subjects/ test papers in CUET 2022 accordingly," the release mentioned.

As per the previous eligibility criteria, the candidates need to secure 75 per cent marks in best four, including 85 per cent in English of the qualifying examination. The marks in plus 2, including the marks secured in the entrance exam were calculated for selecting candidates for the three-year BA Mass Communication programme.