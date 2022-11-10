Image credit: File Photo DU will announce the revised schedule on November 11

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi has rescheduled the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 third allocation schedule, the revised schedule will be released on November 11. According to DU, "the allocation cum admission to Common Seat Allocation System Round III has been rescheduled. The revised schedule will be announced on Friday, November 11." The CSAS third allocation list for admission to undergraduate courses was scheduled to be released today, November 10, the candidates can check the allotment list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the earlier schedule, the candidates who will get selected in the third allocation list of DU can submit their acceptance to the allotted seats between November 11 and 13, 2022. Colleges affiliated with Delhi University will verify and approve applications of such candidates from November 11 to 14. The last date to submit the admission fee against CSAS round 3 allocation is November 13, 2022. READ MORE | DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 3 Allocation List Tomorrow

The university will prepare the CSAS round 3 allocation list on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the applicants during the preference-filling phase. DU is conducting the admission in its 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score instead of Class 12 marks.

DU has already issued CSAS round 1 and round 2 allocation list on October 19 and October 30 respectively. About 61,500 students have secured admission in DU so far against the 70,000 seats. The university has received 1,008 fresh applications through the mid-entry window. CSAS third allocation list will be the last allotment list for registered candidates after that DU will conduct the spot admission on vacant seats for fresh applicants.