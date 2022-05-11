  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Resumes Offline Exams For Second, Third-Year Undergraduate Students

Delhi University Resumes Offline Exams For Second, Third-Year Undergraduate Students

Over 29,500 students appeared for the second and third-year undergraduate exams in physical mode.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 11, 2022 5:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam Tomorrow, Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
Tata Technologies Signs Pact With Assam Government To Transform Polytechnics, ITIs Into Centres Of Excellence
JNU Extends Registration Date For Winter Semester To May 13
Over Rs 2,300 Crore Sanctioned For Two New Campuses Of Ambedkar University: Delhi Government
IIT JAM 2022: Application For Admission Ends Today, Check Important Details
Delhi Skill And Entrepreneurship University Aims To Create Spaces For Students From Different Backgrounds: VC
Delhi University Resumes Offline Exams For Second, Third-Year Undergraduate Students
DU resumes offline exams for second and third year students
New Delhi:

The physical mode of examination for second and third-year undergraduate students at Delhi University began on Wednesday after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic. Over 29,500 students appeared for the exams for 40 papers held in the morning, D S Rawat, the university's dean of examination, told PTI. The Delhi University's School of Open Learning held exams for three papers on Wednesday morning. "The exams for the majority of the courses have begun. This is after two years that the university is holding a physical mode of examination. Proper arrangements have been made," Mr Rawat said. The examinations of undergraduate students are being conducted in two sessions in a day, the DU dean of exams said. (Also read: Delhi University Resumes Offline Examination With Essential Repeat Exams)

Examinations for 66 papers will be held in the evening and around 23,684 students are expected to appear, he said, adding proper Covid protocols were being followed and students were given an additional 30 minutes for the exam. "The duration of exams of undergraduate, post-graduate, professional programmes is three hours and an additional 30 minutes is being provided as a special one-time measure," Mr Rawat added.

Meanwhile, the duration of exams for persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) is four hours and 40 minutes. It includes an additional 40 minutes as a "special one-time measure" and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour. Though the examination for a majority of the courses began on Wednesday, the university conducted exams for students with Essential Repeats on Monday and Tuesday.

The Covid pandemic had forced the university to conduct open-book exams as colleges were shut until early this year. The DU has advised students to carry hand sanitiser and water bottle to the examination centre and follow Covid guidelines, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Univeristy

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam Tomorrow, Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12 Marketing Exam Tomorrow, Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
Tata Technologies Signs Pact With Assam Government To Transform Polytechnics, ITIs Into Centres Of Excellence
Tata Technologies Signs Pact With Assam Government To Transform Polytechnics, ITIs Into Centres Of Excellence
MPSOS Excellence School, Model School Entrance Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link Here
MPSOS Excellence School, Model School Entrance Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link Here
Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 Result Tomorrow; Website, Direct Link To Check
Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 Result Tomorrow; Website, Direct Link To Check
JNU Extends Registration Date For Winter Semester To May 13
JNU Extends Registration Date For Winter Semester To May 13
.......................... Advertisement ..........................