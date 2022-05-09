Delhi University Resumes Offline Examination With Essential Repeat Exams

The Delhi University has resumed physical mode of examination after a gap of over two years

The Delhi University has resumed physical mode of examination after a gap of over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic by conducting exams for students with Essential Repeats (ERs) on Monday. Speaking to PTI, D S Rawat, DU Dean of Examination, informed that exams for those who could not attain passing marks in one or more subjects were conducted "smoothly" in all colleges. Though examinations for majority of the courses will begin from May 11, the students who have ERs took exams on Monday.

"The examination has begun today. These are exams for students who have ERs. We have held physical examinations after a gap of two years. So, all the arrangements were done carefully. The exams were conducted smoothly," Mr Rawat said. The pandemic had forced the varsity to conduct Open Book Examination (OBE) as colleges were shut until early this year. However, few students appeared for the ER exam on Monday. According to Shri Ram College of Commerce principal Simrit Kaur, only five students took the exam to clear their compartment while the figure for Miranda House was just two.

Miranda House principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said around 45 students will be sitting for exam on Tuesday. "Today and tomorrow, we are holding ER exams. From Wednesday, the exams for second and third-year students will begin," Ms Nanda told PTI. Ramjas College Principal Manoj Khanna said only two students took the exam in the morning shift, but “more are expected to take the exam in the evening shift”. The university has also decided to give students an additional time of 30 minutes and an extra question to ease any pressure, Mr Rawat said.

"We are fully aware that students are nervous and stressed to take the examination after a long period of time. All help is being provided to them. Students have been given 30 minutes additional and one question extra as a choice to reduce some pressure," he said. Rawat said the university is geared up and "fully prepared" to hold examinations for second and third-year students. Students who test positive for Covid or have to undergo quarantine during exams will be asked to take exams at later dates, he said.

"We are fully prepared. From May 11, exams will be held for the majority of courses. In the physical mode of examination, we have to make the arrangement for question papers and answer sheets as they have to be delivered in time to reach colleges. That is the first requirement. All Covid protocols are being followed," Mr Rawat said. Meanwhile, the colleges too have said that adherence to Covid protocols is being ensured. According to Khanna, a new college building is being used as an examination centre and classes are being held in the old building. "To ensure social distancing, we are holding exams in the new building and classes in old. Proper counselling is being given to the students," he said.

Miranda House has also ensured that Covid protocols are followed. "We have placed sanitisers everywhere and are taking steps to ensure social distancing among students sitting for exams. We have asked students to bring their own water bottles and will be ensuring the availability of nurses and doctors," Ms Nanda said. Harshvardhan, a second-year BA History (Hons) student from Hindu College said, "We are really nervous, this is the first time we will give any kind of offline exams in college. Moreover, most of the classes took place online and the syllabus is not completed yet."

