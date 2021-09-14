Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes From Tomorrow; Details Here

  • Home
DU Reopening News: Colleges, departments and centres will reopen for practical classes for the students of final year undergraduate and postgraduate students. However, theory classes will continue to be held online and attendance to the offline practical classes is not mandatory.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 14, 2021 1:45 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi, DU, will resume classes in offline mode from tomorrow, September 15. Colleges, departments and centres will reopen for practical classes for the students of final year undergraduate and postgraduate students. However, theory classes will continue to be held online and attendance to the offline practical classes is not mandatory.

The university set to reopen in phases from tomorrow will allow students to attend classes with 50 per cent attendance. The students attending the offline classes, DU while announcing the reopening dates said, should have at least received one dose of the Covid vaccine. The students who are to live in hostels should however be fully vaccinated against Covid. Both teaching and non-teaching staff attending the classes should be fully vaccinated.

Only those experiments and practicals, the DU guidelines on reopening added, would be held which are essential for the upcoming semester.

Also if the same premise is shared for conducting classes by a DU Evening College and Morning College, a conducive timetable to hold the physical classes should be followed by the colleges, the DU statement added.

Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation, the Delhi government had on August allowed schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions to reopen from September 1.

