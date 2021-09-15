Delhi University To Resume Offline Classes For Final Year UG, PG Students Today

DU will reopen for practical classes today

The University of Delhi, DU, will resume classes for the final year undergraduate and postgraduate students in offline mode from today, September 15. Delhi University colleges, departments and centres will reopen for practical classes for 50 per cent attendance. Theory classes will continue in online mode and attendance to the offline practical classes for the UG and PG students is not mandatory.

"We have posted the Google form for parents' consent. We are doing theory classes online and practical classes offline so that combination doesn't suit those who stay outside Delhi, which is why many might not have said yes for coming to college," said Dr Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu College.

The students attending the offline practical classes at DU should have at least received one dose of the Covid vaccine. The students who are to live in hostels should however be fully vaccinated against Covid. Both teaching and non-teaching staff attending the classes should be fully vaccinated.

Only those experiments, practicals, the DU guidelines on reopening added, would be held which are essential for the upcoming semester.

Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges of Delhi University and the principal of Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, said that students from Delhi are expected to come and even if students from outside Delhi come, they would face the problem of finding accommodation.

"We will see the turnout and then decide on the feasibility of holding physical classes. The libraries have been opened and we will see the library footfall and that would give us a rough idea on how many students are coming to colleges for issuing of books," he added.