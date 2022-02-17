Delhi University To Reopen Today For Physical Classes

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Delhi University will reopen from February 17

Delhi University Reopening 2022: The University of Delhi will reopen its gates for face-to-face classes from Thursday, February 17. The physical classes will be held following the Covid-19 SOPs, guidelines. Meanwhile, a section of outstation students especially those in the final year have demanded that classes be held in hybrid format. Some colleges will be holding classes for the first-year students in hybrid format, while second and third year students will have to attend classes in person.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The move has caused distress among outstation students who are scrambling to make travelling and accommodation arrangements. Some of them said exams are approaching and there is no point in making accommodation arrangements for just a couple of months.

The university earlier issued a a notification on the conduct of physical classes. As per the DU order, the outstation students are advised to plan reaching Delhi in such a manner that they are able to complete the isolation period of three days before reporting to their respective Colleges / Departments.

The Libraries/Laboratories and Canteens of the University Colleges/ Departments/ Centers shall also be functioning with effect from February 17, 2022 by strictly adhering to COVID-19 guidelines issued by DDMA, MHA, MOHFW and UGC, the order said.

The Deans of Faculties/ Heads of the Departments/ Principals of Colleges/ Directors of the Institutions/Provosts of Hostels shall ensure that all the teaching, Non-teaching staff and students follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior ( wearing of Masks, maintaining social distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitizers) at all times to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Colleges and Directors of the Institutions/Provosts of Hostels shall ensure that the premises of the Departments/ Colleges, Centers, Hostels are properly ventilated and sanitized, it said.

The order further said that the Deans of Faculties/ Heads of the Departments/ Principals of Colleges/ Directors of the Institutions/Provosts of Hostels shall encourage the teaching and non-teaching staff and the students get vaccinated if not already done at the earliest. This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority, the Delhi University said.

- With PTI Inputs