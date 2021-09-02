Delhi University Reopening Date: What Vice-Chancellor, Official Said

Delhi University reopening date: Latest updates

Amid growing protests by students to reopen the Delhi University campus and affiliated colleges, Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi on Wednesday said students’ safety is a primary concern for the administration and the university will reopen in a phased manner. The Delhi government has allowed schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions to reopen for physical classes. According to a DU official, the university may reopen next week.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Senior officials of DU held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue, the official told PTI, adding that they will hold a meeting with principals, deans and heads of departments on Thursday to discuss the situation and reopening of the university.

"Our students are located all over India and we do not want to create a panic situation for them. We will reopen in a phased and careful manner so that no student is put in danger or inconvenienced. We will be reopening after discussions and in a systematic manner,” Prof Joshi told PTI.

“We will reopen for some students, then see the situation… when we gain more confidence, we will open up for more students," Prof Joshi added.

A notification claimed that DU will reopen on September 20 for second and third year students. However, DU has clarified that the notice is fake.

The university in August issued a notification for reopening the campus for Science stream students but later decided against it as a section of teachers expressed displeasure over the decision.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had not issued any guidelines on reopening of campuses.

The DU Vice-Chancellor said as the DDMA has now issued guidelines, the university will follow them.

"We had to retract the earlier notification since the DDMA had not issued any guidelines… (now) DDMA guidelines have come and we will follow them. We will continue with online classes as well," Prof Joshi recently said.