Delhi University Reopening Date: University Warns Students Of Fake DU Notice

While DU has been continuing its classes online since the start of lockdown, a DU fake notice saying that the university will reopen for normal classes in physical mode from January 3 is in circulation.

New Delhi:

While the University of Delhi (DU) has been continuing its classes online since the start of coronavirus-induced lockdown and a contactless-admission process for enrolling students to the academic session 2020-21, a fake DU notice saying that the university will reopen for normal classes in physical mode from January 3 is in circulation.

“...The University will reopen in physical mode from the 3rd of January, 2021. Online classes will not be continued, and attendance will be strictly compulsory. Any student found lacking in attendance hereafter will not be allowed to sit for Semester Examinations, Internal Assessment (IA), Practical, Viva-Vice, Projects, Oral (Moot Courts) Apprenticeship, Internship, Field Work etc. for all Semester/ Term/ Year for Academic Session 2020-2021.” read the information being circulated on social media.

However, rejecting the claim, Delhi University informed that the DU has not made any such announcement and the news is fake.

