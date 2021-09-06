Delhi University To Reopen In Phases From September 15

DU to reopen in phased manner

The University of Delhi has announced it will reopen the Delhi University, Colleges, Departments and Centers in a phased manner. Classes will be conducted both online and offline.

Practical classes for final year students pursuing Undergraduate(UG) and Postgraduate(PG) courses from DU and affiliated colleges will commence from September 15. However, theory classes will be conducted online till further notice.

The decision has been taken by the DU administration following guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Delhi University has released an office order on the official website- du.ac.in about the decision of reopening the varsity in a phased manner.

The DU administration has also set out the guidelines to be followed in its order. Some of the major guidelines and instructions are: