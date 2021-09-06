  • Home
Delhi University To Reopen In Phases From September 15

The University of Delhi has announced it will reopen the Delhi University, Colleges, Departments and Centers in a phased manner. Classes will be conducted both online and offline.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 6, 2021 8:57 pm IST

DU to reopen in phased manner
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has announced it will reopen the Delhi University, Colleges, Departments and Centers in a phased manner. Classes will be conducted both online and offline.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Practical classes for final year students pursuing Undergraduate(UG) and Postgraduate(PG) courses from DU and affiliated colleges will commence from September 15. However, theory classes will be conducted online till further notice.

The decision has been taken by the DU administration following guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Delhi University has released an office order on the official website- du.ac.in about the decision of reopening the varsity in a phased manner.

The DU administration has also set out the guidelines to be followed in its order. Some of the major guidelines and instructions are:

  • Both teaching and non-teaching staff should be fully vaccinated against the COVID- 19 virus.

  • The students who wish to attend the offline classes should have at least received one dose of the vaccine. The students who are to live in hostels should be fully vaccinated.

  • Theory classes for both Undergraduate(UG) and Postgraduate(PG) courses will still be conducted online.

  • Practical classes and other activities for the final year UG or PG students will be allowed in offline mode from September 15, with 50 per cent of the total accommodation.

  • To attend the offline classes is voluntary, therefore, no attendance compulsion will be there.

