DU campus to reopen on August 16 for Science stream students

The University of Delhi on August 5 said it has decided to resume physical teaching-learning activities for undergraduate and postgraduate Science stream students from August 16. DU has also asked all teaching and non-teaching staff to attend their duties at the workplace “with immediate effect”.

“Taking a note of decline in number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that classes and practical/project work etc. in respect of PG and UG Programmes students in Science Courses in University and its Colleges shall be conducted in physical mode with effect from 16.08.2021 observing necessary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the Delhi University said in a office order.

For all other students, teaching-learning activities will continue online as per the academic calendar, it said.

DU has asked college principals and provosts of hostels to provide accommodation to eligible outstation students.

“The Principal of Colleges and Provost of Hostels shall ensure strict adherence to all the guidelines while providing accommodation for eligible outstation students in consultation with Dean Students' Welfare and Proctor of the University,” it said.

Principals, Directors, Heads of Colleges, Centres and Departments will have to ensure Covid appropriate behaviours and guidelines and orders at all the times, the university said.

Meanwhile, registration for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions for the next academic session at DU is going on. St. Stephen’s college on August 5 released its separate application forms for UG students.