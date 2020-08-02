Delhi University To Remain Closed Till August 31, Academic Activity As Per Calendar

Delhi University will remain closed till August 31 but online classes will continue

Delhi University will remain closed till August 31, 2020, however academic activities will follow as per University's calendar. The Universities decision follows the Home Ministry's guidelines for Unlock 3 which states that Colleges and Educational Institutes shall remain closed till August 31, 2020.

During this period, the academic activities will continue as per the academic calendar notified by the University.

Earlier, Delhi University had revised its academic calendar and extended the summer vacation till August 9. The University had said that it will commence the academic session for students from August 10.

The decision to commence the new academic session from August 10 was taken in accordance with the revised guidelines released by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It will be subject to the prevailing pandemic or any other exigency, the University had said.

The session will begin for existing batch of students who are in their third, fifth and seventh semesters in undergraduate (UG) and third semester in post graduate (PG) courses.

Apart from the academic activities, the essential services of the University or Faculty or Department will remain functional during this period.

In case of exigency, any Faculty Member, Teacher, Researcher, or Non-teaching staff may be asked to attend the educational institution with all precautionary measures, the University Registrar said in a letter issued today.