Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats List For CSAS Round 3 Allocation, Mid Entry Registrations From Tomorrow
Delhi University has released the list of vacant seats in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 2 allocation today.
Delhi University has released the list of vacant seats in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 2 allocation today, November 4. The vacant seats details for CSAS 3rd round allocation is now available on the official website of the DU at admission.uod.ac.in. The vacant seat list contains detail on the name of colleges, courses and the category-wise number of vacant seats available for the third round of counselling. The DU has also announced to open the mid-entry application window between November 5 and 7, 2022.
The candidates who failed to register for the CSAS phase 1 and phase 2 counselling can register through the mid-entry window from 10 am, tomorrow. "A two-day window will now be activated on Saturday, November 5 (10 am) till Monday, November 7, 2022 (4:59 pm) with a provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi," DU said in a statement.
DU UG Admission 2022: Round 3 Important Dates
Events
Dates
Mid-entry, window to re-order higher preferences
November 5 to 7, 2022
DU CSAS round 3 allocation list
November 10, 2022
Candidates to “Accept” the allocated seat
November 11 to 13, 2022
Colleges to verify and approve the online applications
November 11 to 14, 2022
Last date to pay admission fees online
November 15, 2022
The DU is allocating programmes and college to aspirants on the basis of the combination of programmes and colleges selected by the candidates during the preference-filling phase. About 70,000 seats is to be filled by the university through CSAS allocation. Through the provision of mid-entry, candidates who either failed to apply in CSAS round 1 or could not complete round 2 registration will be able to participate in the third round of CSAS.