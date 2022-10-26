Delhi University Releases Vacant Seats For Round Two

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check DU UG 2022 round two vacant seats list at du.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi released the list of vacant seats for round two. The round two vacant seats list is available on the official websites- du.ac.in, admission.uod.ac.in. Several colleges have released the list of vacant seats; colleges like Miranda House, Hansraj College, Hindu College hardly have any vacant seats while colleges like Delhi School of journalism, Acharya Narendra Dev College has nearly 100 vacant seats.

The candidates who have secured their admission in round- 1 can opt for upgrade and reorder their higher preference from October 26 to 27. "The candidates who opt for upgradation will be automatically upgraded based on the allocation policy of CSAS 2022. If a new preference is allocated, the claim for earlier seat admitted stands forfeited automatically leading to its auto cancellation," DU release read. ALSO READ | Delhi University To Release CSAS Second Allotment List On October 30

Meanwhile, around 59,100 candidates have secured their admission in CSAS round one, the round one admission process was closed on October 25. The CSAS second allotment list will be released on October 30, candidates can check at du.ac.in. READ MORE | St Stephen's College's All Unreserved Seats Filled In 1st Round: Delhi University Dean Of Admission

The candidates in the round two allotment list need to accept seats till November 1. The colleges will verify and approve the online application till November 2, the last date for fees payment is November 3. DU will release the third allocation list on November 10 and the first spot allocation round for vacant seats will commence from November 17.