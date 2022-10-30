Delhi University Releases UG Second Seat Allocation List 2022

DU UG Admission 2022 CSAS round 2 allocation list out.

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the undergraduate (UG) admission CSAS round 2 merit list today, October 31. Candidates can check and download the CSAS second merit list through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in. To check the DU CSAS round 2 merit list candidates need to sign in using the CUET application number, password and captcha code through the official website. The second allocation result will be available on the candidate's portal. DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Candidates can check the DU UG CSAS second seat allotment and save it for further needs in the admission process. The candidates will be able to “Accept” the allocated seat from 10 am Monday, October 31 to 04:59 pm, Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Candidates, if fail to accept their seats within the specified timeline will have the allocated seat cancelled and will not be allowed to appear in further rounds of allocation.

The DU round 2 merit list includes details of candidate ranks and seats assigned based on the programmes and colleges. The college will check the candidate's eligibility and the uploaded papers when the candidate accepts the seat. The college will review the applications and approve them based on the second merit list between October 31 and November 2 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Applicants must pay their application fees by November 3 in online mode. Candidates must select the "accept allocation" tab after checking their result. The candidates need to pay the fee to confirm their admission after getting approval from the college principal.