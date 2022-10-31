Delhi University Releases UG Second Allotment List 2022; Many Students Not Get Upgraded Seats

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check DU second merit list at admission.uod.ac.in, du.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the UG second allocation list today, October 31. The candidates can check the round two merit list on the official websites- admission.uod.ac.in, du.ac.in. The students who have applied for an upgrade in round 1 can also check the list on the official websites. DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE

Meanwhile, many students have complained of not getting an upgraded seats. The students took microblogging site Twitter sharing their experiences, however some seems excited of getting their seats upgraded. The candidates who got their seats in round two have to accept the allocated seat till November 1 (4:59 PM).

did i just get st. stephens? i told y'all the d in #delhiuniversity stands for "dearest". imma cry. #du #DUAdmissions2022 — Shaurya Singhal (@SinghalShaurya) October 31, 2022

No upgARde 😎 , jdmc walo dm me, lets meet on 2nd #delhiuniversity pic.twitter.com/ObvnlB1MUn — Lavi (@oyeelavi) October 31, 2022

The Candidates need to proceed to pay the fee to confirm admission upon receiving approval from the college principal. Candidates must necessarily take the printout of the acknowledgement receipt. The college will review the applications and approve them between October 31 and November 2. Candidates need to pay their application fees by November 3.

The DU CSAS second list is prepared by taking into consideration the combination of programmes, colleges selected by the candidates, caste category, programme-group merit list and availability of seats in courses and colleges. Candidates need to log into the CSAS 2022 dashboard for accepting the allocated seat.