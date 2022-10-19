Delhi University Releases UG First Seat Allocation List 2022

Delhi University CSAS 2022 First Allocation List Out

The University of Delhi released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 college-wise allocation list today, October 19. The candidates can check the UG first merit list on the official website- du.ac.in. Shortlisted candidates can accept the allotted seats between October 19 and 21. DU UG Merit List Live

The university will conduct the document verification and approval of online applications from October 19 to 22. Applicants are required to carry original certificates along with self-attested photocopies of documents at the allotted colleges during the verification process. The last date for payment of admission fees at the allotted college is October 24. READ MORE | Setback For St Stephen's In Supreme Court Over Admissions

The candidates have been allotted seats on the basis of their CUET score, preference filling, seat reservations and availability of seats. Along with Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College and Kirori Mal College, among others are providing admission in UG programmes this year on the basis of common university entrance test. Candidates can check their seat allocation result from the official website of respective colleges. ALSO READ | Delhi University Admission 2022: Miranda House Best College In The Country

The Delhi University will release three merit lists along with a spot allocation list for UG admissions 2022-23. This year, DU is conducting admissions through CSAS for 79 programmes, across its 67 affiliated colleges. The university is offering dual degree programmes and 206 subject combinations in the BA programmes as well.