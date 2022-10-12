  • Home
DU UG Admission 2022: The semester one exams will be held from February 27 to March 15, while practical exams from February 17 to 26

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 12, 2022 7:03 pm IST

Delhi University Releases UG Academic Calendar For First Year, Classes To Begin From November 2
Delhi University semester one exams will be held from February 27
Image credit: File Photo

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi on Wednesday, October 12 released the academic calendar for the undergraduate (UG) programme 2022-23. As per DU academic calendar, the first year classes will begin from November 2. The semester one exams will be held from February 27 to March 15, while practical exams from February 17 to 26.

According to Delhi University, the classes for semester 2 will commence from March 20, the theory exams will be held from July 17 to 28, while practical exams from July 8 to 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, the university will release the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) allocation list on October 18. The candidates can accept the allotment till October 21, the document verification will conclude on October 22 and candidates can make final payments till October 24, 5 PM.

After the completion of round one allotment process, the second CSAS allocation round will commence on October 25. The CSAS third round allocation process will commence on November 4, the spot round allocation will be conducted on November 17.

The university will prepare the merit list on the basis of the unique combination of programme and college selected by the candidates. "The provision for acceptance of a particular allocated seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate," DU statement mentioned.

