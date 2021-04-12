Delhi University Releases Tentative Date Sheets For Undergraduate Semester Exams
The University of Delhi (DU) has released the tentative exam date sheets for the undergraduate (UG) exams for the second and fourth semester students. Delhi University has released the tentative schedules for programmes including BA, BSc and BCom in the university’s official website, du.ac.in.
The University of Delhi (DU) has released the tentative exam date sheets for the undergraduate (UG) exams of BA, BSc, BCom programmes for the second and fourth semester students. The date sheet is available on the official website of the university, du.ac.in. The exam will begin on May 18 and will be held till June 6. For students who were admitted in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, exams for most of the courses will start from May 15.
Recommended: Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage CLICK HERE
The university has released the date sheets for Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) Semester Examinations May/June, 2021. Ex-students, essential repeaters and students appearing for improvement exams of Part 1, or second semester, will also "appear as per rule", the DU date sheets added.
DU Tentative Exam Dates - Direct Link
In case of any discrepancy in the date-sheet, the students can send a mail to datesheet@exam1.du.ac.in by April 15 (5 pm). “Please send your observations and comments [on the DU tentative datesheets] latest by April 15, 2021,” read an official statement.
DU will conduct the exams in online mode. The mode of online open book exams has been adopted as an alternative to pen-paper-based examination for grading due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Delhi University: Online Exam Guidelines
Students have to use A4 size paper to answer the questions and mark page number on the top of each page
Students should write the following information on the first page - date and time of examination (DD/MM/YYYY, HRS:Min),examination roll number, name of the programme, semester, unique paper code (UPC), title of the paper, name of the college/institute, e-mail ID of the student, mobile number of the student
The duration of the examination shall be four hours. Out of which three hours shall be given to the students for answering the questions, and the remaining one hour shall be utilized for downloading the question papers, scanning the answer sheet in the PDF/JPEG format and uploading the scanned PDF/JPEG of answer sheets on the portal
The duration of the Examination shall be six hours for the students belonging to the Divyaang (PwBD) Category
Students must submit an undertaking of not using any unfair means, by pressing the button provided on the portal before uploading the scanned PDF/JPEG of answer sheets