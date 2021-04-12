  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Releases Tentative Date Sheets For Undergraduate Semester Exams

Delhi University Releases Tentative Date Sheets For Undergraduate Semester Exams

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the tentative exam date sheets for the undergraduate (UG) exams for the second and fourth semester students. Delhi University has released the tentative schedules for programmes including BA, BSc and BCom in the university’s official website, du.ac.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 12, 2021 12:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

DUTA Organises Outreach Programme To Create Awareness About 12 Delhi Government-Funded Colleges
DUTA Organises Outreach Programme To Create Awareness About 12 Delhi Government-Funded DU Colleges
DUTA Takes Out Rally To CM House Against 'Pattern Of Assistance' Document
DUTA Protests At Vice Chancellor Office Against 'Pattern Of Assistance'; To Continue DU Shut Down
DU Online Exams: Students Facing Technical Issues Can Email Answer Sheets
Delhi University Semester Exams Begin; Important Instructions, COVID-19 Guidelines To Follow
Delhi University Releases Tentative Date Sheets For Undergraduate Semester Exams
Delhi University has released the tentative schedules for BA, BSc and BCom semester exams on du.ac.in
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the tentative exam date sheets for the undergraduate (UG) exams of BA, BSc, BCom programmes for the second and fourth semester students. The date sheet is available on the official website of the university, du.ac.in. The exam will begin on May 18 and will be held till June 6. For students who were admitted in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, exams for most of the courses will start from May 15.

Recommended:  Use DU College Predictor to Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage  CLICK HERE

The university has released the date sheets for Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) Semester Examinations May/June, 2021. Ex-students, essential repeaters and students appearing for improvement exams of Part 1, or second semester, will also "appear as per rule", the DU date sheets added.

DU Tentative Exam Dates - Direct Link

In case of any discrepancy in the date-sheet, the students can send a mail to datesheet@exam1.du.ac.in by April 15 (5 pm). “Please send your observations and comments [on the DU tentative datesheets] latest by April 15, 2021,” read an official statement.

DU will conduct the exams in online mode. The mode of online open book exams has been adopted as an alternative to pen-paper-based examination for grading due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi University: Online Exam Guidelines

  • Students have to use A4 size paper to answer the questions and mark page number on the top of each page

  • Students should write the following information on the first page - date and time of examination (DD/MM/YYYY, HRS:Min),examination roll number, name of the programme, semester, unique paper code (UPC), title of the paper, name of the college/institute, e-mail ID of the student, mobile number of the student

  • The duration of the examination shall be four hours. Out of which three hours shall be given to the students for answering the questions, and the remaining one hour shall be utilized for downloading the question papers, scanning the answer sheet in the PDF/JPEG format and uploading the scanned PDF/JPEG of answer sheets on the portal

  • The duration of the Examination shall be six hours for the students belonging to the Divyaang (PwBD) Category

  • Students must submit an undertaking of not using any unfair means, by pressing the button provided on the portal before uploading the scanned PDF/JPEG of answer sheets

Click here for more Education News
du.ac.in Delhi University Online Portal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Architecture Entrance Test, NATA, Result To Be Announced On April 14
Architecture Entrance Test, NATA, Result To Be Announced On April 14
India Makes Sustained Outreach To US Universities To Build Knowledge Partnerships
India Makes Sustained Outreach To US Universities To Build Knowledge Partnerships
Take Uniform Decision On Classes 10, 12 Exams: Shiv Sena To Centre
Take Uniform Decision On Classes 10, 12 Exams: Shiv Sena To Centre
Jammu And Kashmir Schools To Remain Closed Till April 18
Jammu And Kashmir Schools To Remain Closed Till April 18
From Night Watchman To IIM Assistant Professor - The Remarkable Journey Of Ranjith Ramachandran
From Night Watchman To IIM Assistant Professor - The Remarkable Journey Of Ranjith Ramachandran
.......................... Advertisement ..........................