Delhi University has released the tentative schedules for BA, BSc and BCom semester exams on du.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the tentative exam date sheets for the undergraduate (UG) exams of BA, BSc, BCom programmes for the second and fourth semester students. The date sheet is available on the official website of the university, du.ac.in. The exam will begin on May 18 and will be held till June 6. For students who were admitted in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, exams for most of the courses will start from May 15.

The university has released the date sheets for Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) Semester Examinations May/June, 2021. Ex-students, essential repeaters and students appearing for improvement exams of Part 1, or second semester, will also "appear as per rule", the DU date sheets added.

DU Tentative Exam Dates - Direct Link

In case of any discrepancy in the date-sheet, the students can send a mail to datesheet@exam1.du.ac.in by April 15 (5 pm). “Please send your observations and comments [on the DU tentative datesheets] latest by April 15, 2021,” read an official statement.

DU will conduct the exams in online mode. The mode of online open book exams has been adopted as an alternative to pen-paper-based examination for grading due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi University: Online Exam Guidelines