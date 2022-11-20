Delhi University To Release Spot Round Vacant Seats Today At Du.ac.in

  • Home
DU Admissions 2022: The university will release the spot round seat allocation list on November 23

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 20, 2022 11:12 am IST

Candidates can apply for spot round allocation till November 22
DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi will release the vacant seats available for the spot round admissions today, November 20. The list of vacant seats will be released at 5 PM today on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can apply for spot round allocation from November 21 to 22.

According to DU, to appear for spot admission rounds, candidates must opt for 'Spot Admission' through his/her dashboard using log-in credentials. The candidates who have allotted seats in the earlier rounds could not participate in the spot admission rounds. ALSO READ | Delhi University Notifies Batch Sizes For UG, PG Courses

The university will release the spot round seat allocation list on November 23 (5 PM). The candidates who got featured in the list can accept the offered seat till November 25, following which, the will then verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates who accepted the allotted seats. The last date to approve the online application is November 26 and fee payment is November 27.

Meanwhile, the university has already started the classes for the 2022-23 batch on November 2. The university has also notified the batch strength for undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The university has fixed 60 students per batch for lectures, 30 for tutorials and 25 for practical classes in undergraduate programmes. For postgraduate courses, the numbers per batch are 50, 25 and 15-20, respectively, as reported by news agency PTI.

