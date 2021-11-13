Delhi University Releases Special Drive Cut-Off For Undergraduate Admissions

DU special drive cut-off list released

The University of Delhi has released the special drive cut-off list for undergraduate admissions. Candidates who were eligible for admission against the previous cut-off lists, including the special cut-off list, but did not seek admission or cancelled the process can apply against the special drive cut-off list.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Aryabhatta College has set 91 per cent cut-off for BA (Hons) English and 94 per cent for BCom. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College has set 90 per cent cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics, 90 per cent for BA (Hons) History.

Daulat Ram College has set cut-off for BSc (Hons) Mathematics at 92 per cent while, for BSc (Hons) Physics cut-off is at 89 per cent.

DU Special drive cut-off is available at admission.uod.ac.in. Admission against the special drive cut-off list will be held from November 14 to November 15.

The university said movement of students will not be allowed in the special drive admission round.

“Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier Five cut-offs (including Special Cut-off) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive...cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the Special Drive,” an official statement said.

“In case the number of Candidates applying for a particular Program in a college is more than the number of seats available, colleges will make a merit list as per the Best of Four/Three required for the Program. The college will approve the Candidature only on the basis of merit and availability of seats. The list of approved candidates will be uploaded on the respective College website,” it added.

To break a tie between two candidates for a seat the candidate with higher percentage of marks (best five subjects including one language) in the qualifying examination will be considered for admission. If the tie is not resolved, the Candidate with the earlier date of birth as mentioned in Class 10 certificate will be considered for admission. The last date for fee payment for admission against special drive cut-offs is November 19.