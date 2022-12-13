Delhi University Releases PG Third Admission List 2022

DU PG third admission list released at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the third admission list for postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can access the third admission list through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The third admission list has been released for the MA Applied Psychology, MA Economics, MA Geography, MA Hindi, MA History, MA Linguistics, MA Psychology, MA Social Work, MA Urdu, MA/MSc Mathematics, MCA, MSc Chemistry, MSc Geology, MSc Informatics, MSc Mathematics Education, Master of Operational Research and Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law (PGDCSL).

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The DU PG third admission list is based on the entrance exam and merit. Eligible candidates can apply online for admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal against the third admission list till December 14. The department or colleges are required to verify and approve the admission of candidates who applied against the third merit list from December 13 to December 15, 2022. The candidates need to complete the fee payment process till December 15 (11:59 pm).

The DU PG third admission list includes the candidate's roll number, form number, name, allotted department/college, entrance marks, combined ranks, qualifying marks and category. Candidates can download the third admission list from the DU admission portal by visiting the PG admission lists section. Aspirants should apply against the third merit list by filling out the admission form and uploading all relevant documents within the stipulated timeline otherwise their allotment will be cancelled by the authorities.