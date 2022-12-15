Delhi University Releases PG NCWEB First Admission List At Admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University PG NCWEB first admission list released

The University of Delhi has released the NCWEB first admission list 2022 or postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can check the entrance, merit based DU NCWEB PG first admission list on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. The university has released the NCWEB PG first admission list for various courses including – Arabic, Bengali, English, Hindi, History, Maths, Persian, Philosophy, Political Science, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu.

As per the DU NCWEB PG admission schedule, the verification and approval of admission of candidates who applied against first admission list will be done by the colleges and departments till December 16, 2022. Candidates are required to pay the fee against first admission list at allotted colleges till December 16.

Direct Link: DU PG NCWEB First Admission List 2022

DU PG NCWEB First Admission List 2022: How To Check