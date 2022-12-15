Delhi University Releases PG NCWEB First Admission List At Admission.uod.ac.in

  • Home
The University of Delhi has released the NCWEB first admission list 2022 or postgraduate (PG) programmes.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 15, 2022 7:54 pm IST

Delhi University PG NCWEB first admission list released
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has released the NCWEB first admission list 2022 or postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can check the entrance, merit based DU NCWEB PG first admission list on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. The university has released the NCWEB PG first admission list for various courses including – Arabic, Bengali, English, Hindi, History, Maths, Persian, Philosophy, Political Science, Punjabi, Sanskrit and Urdu.

As per the DU NCWEB PG admission schedule, the verification and approval of admission of candidates who applied against first admission list will be done by the colleges and departments till December 16, 2022. Candidates are required to pay the fee against first admission list at allotted colleges till December 16.

DU PG NCWEB First Admission List 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in
  • On the home page, go to the ‘NCWEB’ portal
  • Click on the ‘DU PG NCWEB first admission list’ link
  • Select the desired courses admission list
  • Check the cut-off PDF and download it for future reference.
