Delhi University Releases PG First Admission List 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check DU PG first merit list at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the postgraduate first admission list. The candidates can check the first admission list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The first admission list has been released for the B.Ed Special Education, M.Tech Microwave Electronics, MA Arabic, MA Buddhist Studies, MA East Asian Studies, MA Economic, MA Environmental Studies, MA French, MA Geography, MA German, MA Hindi, MA Hispanic, MA History, MA Japanese, MA Linguistics, other courses.

The candidates can apply through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal against first admission list till December 1. The department or colleges will verify and approve the admission of candidates till December 4, 1 pm. The admission payment window will be closed on 11.59 pm of December 4.

DU PG Admission 2022: How To Download First List At Admission.uod.ac.in

Visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in Click on PG first admission list Enter the log-in credential- application number and password PG first admission list will be displayed on the screen Download the admission list, and take a printout for future reference.

The university will release the second and third admission list on December 7, 12 respectively. For details on DU admission, please visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.