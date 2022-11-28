  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Schedule, First Merit List On November 30

Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Schedule, First Merit List On November 30

DU PG Admission 2022: The first merit list will be released on November 30, the candidates can apply till December 3

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 28, 2022 12:44 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release Spot Round 2 Vacant Seat List Today
DU Spot Admissions 2022: Over 4,000 Students Secure Admissions In Round One, Round 2 Vacant Seat List Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Vacant Seat List For Spot Round 2 Tomorrow
Delhi University To Begin Second Round Of Spot Admissions On Monday
DU Spot Admission 2022: Over 6,000 Students Accept Seats; 1,808 Total Admissions
DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Check Schedule Here
Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Schedule, First Merit List On November 30
DU PG first merit list to be released on November 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the postgraduate (PG) programme admission schedule. As per the schedule, the first merit list will be released on November 30, the candidates can apply against first merit list from December 1 to 3, 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in. The colleges will verify and approve admissions till December 4, the candidates can make payments till 11:59 PM of December 4.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Following the completion of admission against the first merit list, Delhi University will release the second admission list on December 7, the candidates can apply till December 9 (11:59 PM). The colleges will verify and approve the admissions till December 10, the candidates can make payments till 11:59 PM of December 10.

DU PG Admission 2022: Check Round 3 Schedule

  • Display Of Round 3 Admission List- December 12
  • Candidates To Apply- December 13 to 14
  • Colleges To Verify And Approve Admissions Against Third Merit List- December 13 (10 am)- December 15 (1 PM)
  • Payments Against 3rd Merit List- December 15 (11:59 PM).

The National Testing Agency earlier released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) scorecards for PG, PhD programmes on November 22. DUET for admission to PG and PhD programmes was held on October 17 and October 21. For details on DU PG admission 2022 programme, please visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Admission University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1, 2, 3 Paper Analysis; Expected Cut-Off, Unofficial Answer Key
Live | CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1, 2, 3 Paper Analysis; Expected Cut-Off, Unofficial Answer Key
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: Mock Test Series 2 Begins Today
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022: Mock Test Series 2 Begins Today
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Check At Kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Check At Kea.kar.nic.in
GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Released, Check Dates
GATE 2023 Exam Schedule Released, Check Dates
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release Spot Round 2 Vacant Seat List Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release Spot Round 2 Vacant Seat List Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................