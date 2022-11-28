Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Schedule, First Merit List On November 30

Image credit: shutterstock.com DU PG first merit list to be released on November 30

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the postgraduate (PG) programme admission schedule. As per the schedule, the first merit list will be released on November 30, the candidates can apply against first merit list from December 1 to 3, 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in. The colleges will verify and approve admissions till December 4, the candidates can make payments till 11:59 PM of December 4.

Following the completion of admission against the first merit list, Delhi University will release the second admission list on December 7, the candidates can apply till December 9 (11:59 PM). The colleges will verify and approve the admissions till December 10, the candidates can make payments till 11:59 PM of December 10.

DU PG Admission 2022: Check Round 3 Schedule

Display Of Round 3 Admission List- December 12

Candidates To Apply- December 13 to 14

Colleges To Verify And Approve Admissions Against Third Merit List- December 13 (10 am)- December 15 (1 PM)

Payments Against 3rd Merit List- December 15 (11:59 PM).

The National Testing Agency earlier released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) scorecards for PG, PhD programmes on November 22. DUET for admission to PG and PhD programmes was held on October 17 and October 21. For details on DU PG admission 2022 programme, please visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.