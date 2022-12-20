Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Fourth Round Schedule

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (UoD) has announced the DU postgraduate admission 2022 fourth/spot round schedule. The university will release the DU PG fourth/spot admission list on Wednesday, December 21. Candidates who wish to appear in the DU PG spot admission round can check the complete schedule available on the official portal- admission.uod.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

As per the schedule release by the DU, the candidates can apply for fourth or spot admission round between December 22 (10 am) and December 23 (11:59 pm). The departments and colleges can verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against DU PG fourth/spot admission list from December 22 (10 am) to December 24 (5 pm). The fee payment window against the fourth admission list will close on December 25 (11:59 pm).

DU PG Admission 2022 Fourth/Spot Round: Schedule

Events Date Display of Fourth/Spot Admission list on website December 21, 2022 Candidates to apply December 22 to December 23, 2022 (till 11:59 pm) Departments/Colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates December 22 to December 24, 2022 (till 5 pm) Payments against 1 st merit list December 25, 2022 (till 11:59 pm)

The DU PG spot round admission process will be held online through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) admission portal. To apply for admission against the DU PG 4th merit list, candidates first need to log in to the DU admission portal using their application number and password. Candidates should fill in the application details carefully and upload all the required documents. Aspirants are advised to pay the admission fee within the stipulated timeline and download the confirmation page for further admission processing.

Click here for more Education News