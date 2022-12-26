Delhi University Releases PG 5th Admission List 2022 For Few Courses
DU PG Admission 2022: The candidates can access the DU PG fifth admission list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.
DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (UoD) has released the fifth admission list for postgraduate (PG) programmes. Candidates can access the fifth admission list through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The admission list has been released for the MTech Microwave Electronics, MA Economics, MA Hindi, MA Punjabi, MCA, MSc Biophysics, MSc Chemistry, MSc Computer Science, MSc Electronics and MSc Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology programmes.
