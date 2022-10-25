  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Releases NCWEB First Cut-Off 2022 List

Delhi University Releases NCWEB First Cut-Off 2022 List

DU UG Admissions 2022: The first cut-off list has been released for BA, B.Com programmes. The cut-off for the B.Com programme touched at 95 at Jesus and Marry college, Miranda House. For BA programme, the first cut-off list touched at 94

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 4:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Allow Undergraduate Candidates Upgrade Their Course, College From Wednesday
DU UG Admission 2022: Release Of Vacant Seats For Round 2 Tomorrow
DU Admission 2022: Over 54,000 Secure Admission In DU Colleges; Last Date To Pay Fees Today
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 80,000 Candidates Accept First Round Allocation
DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 2 Begins Tomorrow
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 72,000 Students Accept Seats Against CSAS Round 1 Allocation
Delhi University Releases NCWEB First Cut-Off 2022 List
Check NCWEB first cut-off list at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi released the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) first cut-off list. The candidates can check the first cut-off list on the website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. According to DU, the first cut-off list admission process will commence on October 26 and conclude on October 28 at 11:59 PM.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The first cut-off list has been released for BA, B.Com programmes. The cut-off for the B.Com programme touched at 95 at Jesus and Marry college, Miranda House. For BA programme, the first cut-off list touched at 94. READ MORE | Delhi University To Allow Undergraduate Candidates Upgrade Their Course, College From Wednesday

DU NCWEB First Cut-Off List: Steps To Check At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

  1. Visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
  2. Click on NCWEB first cut-off list link
  3. BA/ B.Com programme wise cut-off list will appear on the screen
  4. Download BA/ B.Com cut-off list, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, over 54,000 students have sealed their admission by paying fees as of Monday evening. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, have accepted the DU college and course allotted to them in the university’s first round of seat allocations. As of Monday evening, 54,162 candidates had paid their fees after their applications were approved, the official said.

- With PTI Inputs

Click here for more Education News
ncweb admission DU NCWEB Cutoff list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper For 2022-23 Board Exam; Direct Link, Marking Scheme
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper For 2022-23 Board Exam; Direct Link, Marking Scheme
Delhi University To Allow Undergraduate Candidates Upgrade Their Course, College From Wednesday
Delhi University To Allow Undergraduate Candidates Upgrade Their Course, College From Wednesday
Kerala NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Private Colleges Seat Distribution Out For MBBS, BDS Courses
Kerala NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Private Colleges Seat Distribution Out For MBBS, BDS Courses
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Today; Document Verification On October 27
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration Last Date Today; Document Verification On October 27
Telangana TS DOST 2022 Special Admission Registration Begins At Dost.cgg.gov.in
Telangana TS DOST 2022 Special Admission Registration Begins At Dost.cgg.gov.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................