DU UG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi released the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) first cut-off list. The candidates can check the first cut-off list on the website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. According to DU, the first cut-off list admission process will commence on October 26 and conclude on October 28 at 11:59 PM.

The first cut-off list has been released for BA, B.Com programmes. The cut-off for the B.Com programme touched at 95 at Jesus and Marry college, Miranda House. For BA programme, the first cut-off list touched at 94. READ MORE | Delhi University To Allow Undergraduate Candidates Upgrade Their Course, College From Wednesday

DU NCWEB First Cut-Off List: Steps To Check At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in Click on NCWEB first cut-off list link BA/ B.Com programme wise cut-off list will appear on the screen Download BA/ B.Com cut-off list, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, over 54,000 students have sealed their admission by paying fees as of Monday evening. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, have accepted the DU college and course allotted to them in the university’s first round of seat allocations. As of Monday evening, 54,162 candidates had paid their fees after their applications were approved, the official said.

