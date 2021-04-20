Delhi University Releases Examination Forms For UG, PG Courses

DU releases exam forms for ug, pg courses

Delhi University has released the examination forms for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at du.ac.in. The forms have also been released for students in NCWEB, studying professional courses and certificate or diploma or advanced diploma, intensive diploma and intensive advanced diploma. The students studying at the 'School of Open Learning' (SOL) will have to apply at a seperate link.

Those who will be appearing for improvement exams, compartmental exams or are ex-students of the University will also have to apply at the DU examination link.

The students can visit the official DU website and fill the online exam form and submit the examination fee. They will be required to upload a copy of the previous semester’s mark sheet as well, hence they must procure its soft copy and save it on their system.

The last date to submit the DU exam forms is April 30 till 5 pm.

Respective faculty, college or department will have to confirm submission of exam forms. A confirmation email will be sent to the student after confirmation of form by the administration. Login id and password for the colleges or departments is same that was provided previously for exam session Nov-Dec 2020.

The University has mandated all the students to fill the online exam forms. It said that, "Filling of examination form is mandatory for each student. Students who fail to fill the examination form or their examination form is not confirmed by their respective faculty, department, college will not be permitted to appear in the examination form".

They will also have to upload the internal assessment marks and practical exam marks on online portal.

Students will have to login the exam portal using their college name, exam roll number, name, date of birth and registered email id. Then they will have to click on the online exam link and fill up the exam form.

Those whose examination forms will be confirmed by Delhi University officials will be issued the admit card that they will have to carry to the exam halls.

DU had earlier issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines as per which the classes will continue to be held in the online mode in the wake of rising virus cases.