Delhi University Releases Third Special Cut-Off Schedule; Details Here

Delhi University Releases DU Third Special Cut-Off Schedule

The Delhi University (DU) has released the admission schedule against the DU third special cut-off on December 24, 2020 at du.ac.in, . Students seeking admission to the university can apply online against the DU third special cut-off list between December 28 (10 am) and December 29 (5 pm). As per the DU UG merit-based admission schedule, the DU-affiliated colleges will approve eligible students till December 30 (5 pm). The last day of payment of admission fee against the DU 3rd special cut-off, the DU UG merit-based admission schedule says, is December 31.

Along with the DU third special cut-off schedule, the university has also released a set of guidelines for the students who will be eligible for admission against it. As per the guidelines, only those applicants will be considered for admission against the DU third special cut-off who did not take admission in the initially announced cut-offs (including Special Cut-Offs and Special Drive) for whatsoever reasons.

Also applicants who have cancelled their admission in the earlier released DU cut-off lists and those students who have already enrolled in any DU affiliated college including DU NCWEB will not be eligible to participate in the Delhi University 3rd special cut-off admission process.

The applicant with a higher percentage of marks (aggregate of best five subjects including one language) in the qualifying examination will be considered first for admission in case the number of applicants applying for a particular course in a college is more than the number of seats available. The colleges will make a merit as per the best of four or best of three required for the course.

The university on December 23, has also added five additional undergraduate seats in every affiliated college of the university as a COVID-19 relief. The Principals of the colleges have been permitted to allow five seats (out of which two may be suggested by the university) under ‘College-University Seats’ in the current academic session (2020-21) for admission to undergraduate merit-based courses.