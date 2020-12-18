Delhi University Releases DU Second Special Cut-Off Schedule; Details Here

The Delhi University (DU) has released the admission schedule against the DU second special cut-off. As per the DU UG merit-based admission schedule released today at du.ac.in, aspirants can apply online against the DU second special cut-off list between December 21 (10 am) and December 22 (5 pm). The colleges affiliated to the university will approve eligible applicants till December 24 (5 pm) and applicants seeking admission to the university can pay the admission fee against the 2nd special cut-off till December 26.

The Delhi University has also released a set of guidelines for the students who will be eligible for admission against the DU 2nd special cut-off lists. As per the guidelines, only those applicants will be considered for admission to the university and its affiliated colleges who did not take admission in the initial DU cut-offs lists released earlier.

Applicants who have cancelled their admission in the earlier released DU cut-off lists and students already admitted to any DU affiliated college including DU NCWEB will not be eligible to participate in the admission process of DU second special cut-off.

In case the number of applicants applying for a particular course in a college, as per the guidelines issued for DU 2nd special cut-off list, is more than the number of seats available, colleges will make a merit as per the best of four or best of three required for the course.

DU UG Merit Based Admission -- Tie Breaking Rule