Delhi University Releases CSAS Round 3 Allotment List

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check DU third merit list at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) on Sunday, November 13 released the third admission list for admission to its undergraduate programme. The DU third allocation list is available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

According to DU, the seat acceptance window will open tomorrow, and candidates can submit their acceptance of the allocated seats till November 15 (4:59 pm). The colleges can verify and approve the online applications till November 16, the last date to submit the admission fee is November 17, 2022. DU UG Admission 2022 LIVE

Candidates can download CSAS round 3 allotment list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Enter application number and password. CSAS round three allotment list will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Along with regular admissions, the admission will be done to all supernumerary quotas including ECA, sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces). The university will start spot admissions from November 20.

Meanwhile, the the first year classes for the 2022-23 UG batch was started on November 2. For details on DU admission process, please visit the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.