Delhi University Releases CSAS Phase 3 Schedule For UG Admission; Phase 1, 2 Deadline Extended

DU UG Admission 2022: The university has extended the last date for choice preferences by two days, the phase I and 2 of CSAS will now be open for candidates till October 12 (4:59 PM)

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 7:30 pm IST

Delhi University
Image credit: File

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the phase three schedule for admission in undergraduate programmes through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. According to Delhi University, the round three CSAS allocation-cum-admission rounds will be announced subject to availability of vacant seats.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

"Before the announcement of the first CSAS round, the university will release a simulated list through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission in a programme," the release read. The university will provide additional two days following the declaration of simulated list to the candidates to re-order their preferences.

Meanwhile, the university has extended the last date for choice preferences by two days, the phase I and 2 of CSAS will now be open for candidates till October 12 (4:59 PM). "The preferences saved by the candidate till 4:59 PM on Wednesday, October 12 will get auto locked by the system and will be treated as final for the allocation purpose," the release read.

The Delhi University has also opened the application correction window, the candidates can make corrections on their application process till October 12. This is an one-time facility, the candidates can make changes in name, photograph, signature, gender, mail id, mobile number, category.

The Delhi University will allocate 30 per cent extra seats for the SC/ ST candidates in the first CSAS allocation round, the reserved category candidates are advised to check details on the official website- du.ac.in and apply.

