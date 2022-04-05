Delhi University Releases Admission Policy For 2022-23; CUET Mandatory

Image credit: shutterstock.com Delhi University admission policy 2022-23

DU Admissions 2022-23: Delhi University has released the university's admission policy for the 2022-23 academic year. Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the eligibility will be decided on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) marks. "The candidates will be able to appear in CUET only in those subjects which they have taken in class XII. The merit will also be calculated on the basis of combination of only those subjects in which the candidate has appeared in the CUET test," VC said.

VC Yogesh Singh said that the admission to undergraduate programmes will be done through CUET 2022 only except the School of Open Learning and National Collegiate Women's Education Board. "It is mandatory for all the candidates to appear in CUET 2022 including those seeking admission to additional seats. The eligibility criteria will be decided on the basis of marks obtained in CUET," VC said.

The Vice Chancellor also detail the admission criteria for BA, BSc, BCom programmes. A candidate can appear for CUET in a maximum of six subjects, out of which one must be a language subject. Best score will be considered for admission in DU, he added.

For admission to Sports and ECA programmes, the candidate will have to appear for the performance-based test along with the CUET test. Merit for this will be made on the basis of combined score of CUET and performance-based test. For BBA, BMS, BBE candidates will have to appear in any one language, Mathematics and as per section 3 of CUET.

For the 50 per cent reserved seats in minority colleges, 85 per cent marks for admission will be taken from the CUET, and the remaining 15 per cent will be decided by colleges. "Admission to non-reserved 50 per cent seats will be on the basis of CUET," VC Singh said.