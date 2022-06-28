  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Releases Academic Calendar 2022-23; Odd Semester Classes From July 20

Delhi University Releases Academic Calendar 2022-23; Odd Semester Classes From July 20

The Delhi University has issued an academic calendar for the students of the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth semesters. For the sixth and eighth semesters, the classes are scheduled to start on January 2, 2023.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 28, 2022 9:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Announces 2nd Phase Of Internal Exam For Those Who Missed Papers In May-June
Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Forms Committee To Identify 'Unused Space' In DU
Delhi University Students Will Get Printed Degrees In Year Of Convocation For First Time: Official
Delhi University Extends Last Date For Registration For Centenary Chance Examination To June 24
Delhi University Writes To Colleges To Stop Caste-Based Discrimination On Campus
QS World University Rankings 2023: DU, JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia Slip; IIT Delhi Up By 11 Places
Delhi University Releases Academic Calendar 2022-23; Odd Semester Classes From July 20
Delhi University
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) has announced that the classes for the students of the fifth and seventh semesters of graduate courses will begin on July 20 for the academic year 2022-23. The university has issued an academic calendar for the students of the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth semesters. For the sixth and eighth semesters, the classes are scheduled to start on January 2, 2023.

Recommended: Download Updated CUCET/CUET 2022 Syllabus Free, Here!
Don't Miss: Preparing for CUET? Here are best tips by Experts to Score high. Click Here
Students Liked: Top Universities/Colleges Accepting CUET Score . Download List

ALSO READ | Delhi University Announces 2nd Phase Of Internal Exam For Those Who Missed Papers In May-June

According to the notification issued on June 22, the theory exams for the students in the fifth and seventh semesters will begin on November 30 and the preparation leave will start from November 16. The examination for the students in the sixth and seventh semesters will begin on May 11.

According to the notification, the winter break will be from December 17 to December 31 and the summer break from May 27, 2023 to July 19, 2023. The DU was reopened for in-person classes on February 17 after remaining shut for two years.

ALSO READ | Delhi University Students Will Get Printed Degrees In Year Of Convocation For First Time: Official

The university was shut down in March 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person practical sessions for third-year students had resumed last year, but the university was shut again because of the spike in the number of Covid cases in December.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: HP Board Matric Result Not Today; Official Website, Direct Link
Live | HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Live: HP Board Matric Result Not Today; Official Website, Direct Link
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Check Minimum Passing Marks, Previous Years' Pass Percentage
HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow: Check Minimum Passing Marks, Previous Years' Pass Percentage
Gujarat: Over 5 Lakh Children Admitted To Class 1 During School Enrolment Drive
Gujarat: Over 5 Lakh Children Admitted To Class 1 During School Enrolment Drive
West Bengal Schools To Have Evaluation Session To Assess Students Academic Progress In Last 2 Years
West Bengal Schools To Have Evaluation Session To Assess Students Academic Progress In Last 2 Years
TS SSC Result 2022 On June 30; Know Where, How To Check
TS SSC Result 2022 On June 30; Know Where, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................