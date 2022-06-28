Delhi University Releases Academic Calendar 2022-23; Odd Semester Classes From July 20

Delhi University

The Delhi University (DU) has announced that the classes for the students of the fifth and seventh semesters of graduate courses will begin on July 20 for the academic year 2022-23. The university has issued an academic calendar for the students of the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth semesters. For the sixth and eighth semesters, the classes are scheduled to start on January 2, 2023.

According to the notification issued on June 22, the theory exams for the students in the fifth and seventh semesters will begin on November 30 and the preparation leave will start from November 16. The examination for the students in the sixth and seventh semesters will begin on May 11.

According to the notification, the winter break will be from December 17 to December 31 and the summer break from May 27, 2023 to July 19, 2023. The DU was reopened for in-person classes on February 17 after remaining shut for two years.

The university was shut down in March 2020 after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person practical sessions for third-year students had resumed last year, but the university was shut again because of the spike in the number of Covid cases in December.

