Delhi University To Release PG Third Admission List Today

Check DU PG third admission list at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will issue the third admission list for postgraduate programmes today, December 12. Aspirants can check and download the PG third admission list on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can apply for admission against the DU PG third list from December 13 (10 am) to December 14 (11:59 pm).

The DU PG admission list will be based on entrance/merit score and will include the candidates' name, roll number, allotted department/college, combined rank, and category among others. Candidates applying for admission in postgraduate programmes need to complete registration and upload all relevant documents within the stipulated timeline.

To download the admission list, candidates first need to visit the DU admission portal following which they have to click on the desired programme admission list. The candidate whose name will be displayed in the admission list is eligible to apply for admission in the department/college allotted by the university.

As per the DU PG admission 2022 schedule, the admission procedure based on the third merit list will be completed on December 15. The departments and colleges have to verify and approve the admissions of the candidates who applied against third merit list between December 13 and December 15 (1 pm). The last date to pay the admission fee in the allotted college is December 15 (11:59 pm).