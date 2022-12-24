Delhi University To Release PG NCWEB Third Admission List Today

DU NCWEB PG 3rd merit list to release today

The University of Delhi will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board Postgraduate (NCWEB PG) 2022 third admission list today. The DU NCWEB PG 3rd merit list will be published online on the official website– admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can apply for the admission process against third merit list between December 26 to December 27, 2022.

DU-affiliated colleges and departments can verify and approve applications of candidates who applied against the third admission list between December 26 and December 28, 2022. The last date for fee payment against DU NCWEB PG third admission list is December 28, 2022. The applicant has to log in to the PG admission portal to make the online payment of fees.

DU NCWEB PG Third Admission List 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates DU PG NCWEB 3rd merit list December 24, 2022 Admission against 3rd List December 26 to December 27, 2022 College to complete approvals for admission December 26 to 28, 2022 Last day of payment December 28, 2022

DU NCWEB PG Third Admission List 2022: How To Check

Go to the official admission website - admission.uod.ac.in On the home page, click on the ‘NCWEB’ portal Now click on the ‘DU PG NCWEB third admission list’ link Select the desired courses and the third admission list will be displayed on the screen Check the cut-off PDF and download it for future reference.

Earlier the DU third admission list was scheduled to be released on December 23 and the registration process was scheduled between December 24 and December 26, 2022.