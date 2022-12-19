Delhi University To Release PG NCWEB Second Admission List Today

Delhi University PG NCWEB second admission list to release today

Delhi University will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board Postgraduate (NCWEB PG) 2022 second admission list today. The DU NCWEB PG admission 2022 second list will be available on the official website– admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who will get selected in the second admission list can apply for admission process between December 20 to December 21, 2022.

Colleges and Departments can verify and approve admission of candidates who applied against second admission list between December 20 and December 22, 2022. The last date for fee payment against DU NCWEB PG second admission list is December 22, 2022. The applicant has to log in to the PG admission portal to make the online payment of fees.

DU NCWEB PG Second Admission List 2022: How To Check

Candidates first visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in

On the home page, click on the ‘NCWEB’ portal

Now click on the ‘DU PG NCWEB first admission list’ link

Select the desired courses second admission list

Check the cut-off PDF and download it for future reference.

DU will announce the third admission list on December 23 and the registration process will be held between December 24 and December 26, 2022. The verification and approval of admission of candidate who applied against third admission list is December 24 and December 27, 2022. The fee payment window against the third admission list is December 27, 2022.