Delhi University To Release PG NCWEB First Admission List Today; Know When, Where To Check

DU PG NCWEB first admission list 2022 to release today

The University of Delhi will release the DU NCWEB first admission list 2022 for postgraduate (PG) programmes today, December 12. The candidates who have applied for DU PG NCWEB admission can check the admission list through the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in (5 pm). Candidates selected in the NCWEB first admission list can apply for admission from December 13 to December 14, 2022.

Colleges have to verify and approve the admissions of the candidates against the first merit list. After the approval of the application by the college, candidates will have to pay the admission fees at the allotted college till December 15 to confirm the seat.

DU PG NCWEB First Admission List 2022: How To Check

Candidates first need to visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in

On the home page, go to the ‘NCWEB’ portal

Click on the ‘DU PG NCWEB first admission list’ link

The DU NCWEB 1st admission list 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check the cut-off PDF and download it for future reference.

Moreover, the DU will also release the third admission list for postgraduate programmes today, December 12 on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can apply for admission against the DU PG third list from December 13 (10 am) to December 14 (11:59 pm).