Delhi University To Release NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2022 List Today; Here's How To Check

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List

Delhi University will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) third cut-off 2022 list today, November 9. The candidates registered for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 can check the third cut-off list on the website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. As per the admission schedule released by the DU, the third cut-off list admission process will Start on November 10, 2022.

The respective colleges will verify and approve applications for admission against the DU NCWEB third cut-off till between November 10 and 12, 2022. Through DU NCWEB UG admission is being held for B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses.

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2022 List: Important Dates

Events Dates DU NCWEB third cu-toff list November 9, 2022 (Today) DU NCWEB admission based on third cut-off list November 10 to 11, 2022 Completion of approval by respective colleges November 12 2022 Last date of payment of admission fees November 13, 2022

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List: Steps To Check At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Visit the official website-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in Click on the DU NCWEB third cut-off list link BA/ BCom programme-wise cut-off list will be displayed on the screen Search your name in the cut-off list using shortcut (ctrl+f) key Download NCWEB third cut-off list, and take a print out for further reference.

The university will release the NCWEB special cut-off on November 15, 2022, considering the vacant seats left after the first to third cut-off. Aspirants can apply for admission against the DU NCWEB special cutoff from November 16 to 17 2022. The DU will release the NCWEB fourth cut-off list on November 22, 2022.