Delhi University To Release NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2022 List Today; Here's How To Check
Delhi University will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) third cut-off 2022 list today, November 9.
As per the admission schedule released by the DU, the third cut-off list admission process will Start on November 10, 2022.
The respective colleges will verify and approve applications for admission against the DU NCWEB third cut-off till between November 10 and 12, 2022. Through DU NCWEB UG admission is being held for B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses.
DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2022 List: Important Dates
Events
Dates
DU NCWEB third cu-toff list
November 9, 2022 (Today)
DU NCWEB admission based on third cut-off list
November 10 to 11, 2022
Completion of approval by respective colleges
November 12 2022
Last date of payment of admission fees
November 13, 2022
DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List: Steps To Check At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
- Visit the official website-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
- Click on the DU NCWEB third cut-off list link
- BA/ BCom programme-wise cut-off list will be displayed on the screen
- Search your name in the cut-off list using shortcut (ctrl+f) key
- Download NCWEB third cut-off list, and take a print out for further reference.
The university will release the NCWEB special cut-off on November 15, 2022, considering the vacant seats left after the first to third cut-off. Aspirants can apply for admission against the DU NCWEB special cutoff from November 16 to 17 2022. The DU will release the NCWEB fourth cut-off list on November 22, 2022.