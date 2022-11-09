  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University To Release NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2022 List Today; Here's How To Check

Delhi University To Release NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2022 List Today; Here's How To Check

Delhi University will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) third cut-off 2022 list today, November 9.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 3:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 3 Allocation List Tomorrow
Delhi University Revises Seat Matrix For PG Programmes
DU UG Admission 2022: Over 23,000 Candidates Opt For Upgradation, 1,000 Register In CSAS Mid-Entry Window
DU UG Admissions 2022: CSAS Mid-Entry Registration Ends Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Mid-Entry Application Deadline Tomorrow; Direct Link
DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Mid-Entry Application Underway; Check Last Date, Who Can Register
Delhi University To Release NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2022 List Today; Here's How To Check
DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List
New Delhi:

Delhi University will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) third cut-off 2022 list today, November 9. The candidates registered for DU NCWEB Admission 2022 can check the third cut-off list on the website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. As per the admission schedule released by the DU, the third cut-off list admission process will Start on November 10, 2022.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The respective colleges will verify and approve applications for admission against the DU NCWEB third cut-off till between November 10 and 12, 2022. Through DU NCWEB UG admission is being held for B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses.

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off 2022 List: Important Dates

Events

Dates

DU NCWEB third cu-toff list

November 9, 2022 (Today)

DU NCWEB admission based on third cut-off list

November 10 to 11, 2022

Completion of approval by respective colleges

November 12 2022

Last date of payment of admission fees

November 13, 2022

DU NCWEB Third Cut-Off List: Steps To Check At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

  1. Visit the official website-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
  2. Click on the DU NCWEB third cut-off list link
  3. BA/ BCom programme-wise cut-off list will be displayed on the screen
  4. Search your name in the cut-off list using shortcut (ctrl+f) key
  5. Download NCWEB third cut-off list, and take a print out for further reference.

The university will release the NCWEB special cut-off on November 15, 2022, considering the vacant seats left after the first to third cut-off. Aspirants can apply for admission against the DU NCWEB special cutoff from November 16 to 17 2022. The DU will release the NCWEB fourth cut-off list on November 22, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi DU NCWEB Cutoff list
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Private Educational Institutions Welcome Supreme Court Verdict On EWS Reservation
Private Educational Institutions Welcome Supreme Court Verdict On EWS Reservation
KEA Announces PGET 2022 PG Medical, Dental Round-2 Counselling Schedule; No Choice Selection This Time
KEA Announces PGET 2022 PG Medical, Dental Round-2 Counselling Schedule; No Choice Selection This Time
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test Today
ICSI To Conduct CSEET 2022 Mock Test Today
'Education Not Business To Earn Profit': Supreme Court Quashes Andhra Pradesh's Move To Hike MBBS Fees
'Education Not Business To Earn Profit': Supreme Court Quashes Andhra Pradesh's Move To Hike MBBS Fees
QS Asia University Rankings 2023: IIT Bombay Is Best Educational Institute In South Asia
QS Asia University Rankings 2023: IIT Bombay Is Best Educational Institute In South Asia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................