Delhi University To Release NCWEB 2022 Special Cut-Off Today

The NCWEB special cut-off will be released by DU today on the official website - ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 10:43 am IST

DU NCWEB Admission 2022

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) special cut-off 2022 today, November 15. The NCWEB special cut-off will be released by DU for different combinations of BA and BCom courses. Candidates can check and download the DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 through the official website - ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who will get selected need to apply for admission against the DU NCWEB special cut-off from November 16 to November 17.

The DU NCWEB special cut-off 2022 will include the candidate's course-specific cut-off grades for different colleges. Candidates who have met the cut-off will be considered for admission. On the basis of Class 12 marks scored by the candidates, the DU NCWEB 2022 cut-off is made.

As per the DU NCWEB schedule, the college will complete admission approvals against the special cut-off till November 18. However, candidates can pay the admission fee till November 19.

In order to check the DU NCWEB third cut-off list candidate first need to visit the official website and then click on the DU NCWEB special cut-off list link available on the homepage. The BA and BCom programme-wise cut-off list will appear on the screen. Candidates need to download the cut-off list and take a printout.

du ncweb admission
