Delhi University To Release NCWEB 2022 Fifth Cut-Off Tomorrow

Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Fifth Cut-Off

The University of Delhi will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) fifth cut-off 2022 list tomorrow, November 28. The NCWEB fifth cut-off will be released by DU for the BA and BCom courses. Candidates can check and download the DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 through the official website - ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

In order to access the NCWEB fifth cut-off list candidate first need to go to the official website and then from the homepage click on the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off list link. The BA and BCom course-wise cut-off list will get displayed on the screen. Candidates need to download and take a printout of the cut-off list as it may be required for further admission process.

The candidate's course-specific cut-off grades for various colleges will be included in the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off 2022. The admission of candidates who have met the cut-off will be considered. Candidates who will get selected need to apply for admission against the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off from 10 am of November 30 to 11.59 pm of December 1.

The colleges are required to submit admission approvals against the fifth cut-off by 5 pm of December 2. After admissions are approved, applicants must pay the admission fee in online mode to secure their seats. The deadline for paying the fee is December 3 till 5 pm.