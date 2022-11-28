Delhi University To Release NCWEB 2022 Fifth Cut-Off Tomorrow

  • Home
Candidates can apply for admission against the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off from November 30 to December 1.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 28, 2022 5:33 pm IST

Delhi University NCWEB 2022 Fifth Cut-Off
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi will release the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) fifth cut-off 2022 list tomorrow, November 28. The NCWEB fifth cut-off will be released by DU for the BA and BCom courses. Candidates can check and download the DU NCWEB cut-off 2022 through the official website - ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

In order to access the NCWEB fifth cut-off list candidate first need to go to the official website and then from the homepage click on the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off list link. The BA and BCom course-wise cut-off list will get displayed on the screen. Candidates need to download and take a printout of the cut-off list as it may be required for further admission process.

The candidate's course-specific cut-off grades for various colleges will be included in the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off 2022. The admission of candidates who have met the cut-off will be considered. Candidates who will get selected need to apply for admission against the DU NCWEB fifth cut-off from 10 am of November 30 to 11.59 pm of December 1.

The colleges are required to submit admission approvals against the fifth cut-off by 5 pm of December 2. After admissions are approved, applicants must pay the admission fee in online mode to secure their seats. The deadline for paying the fee is December 3 till 5 pm.

DU NCWEB Cutoff list
