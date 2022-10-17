Delhi University To Release CSAS 1st Allotment List Tomorrow For DU UG Admission 2022

DU CSAS 2022 UG merit list tomorrow

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first allotment list of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) tomorrow, October 18. The admission.uod.ac.in will make the DU admission 2022 CSAS first allotment list available tomorrow at 5 pm. The DU UG phase-1 CSAS merit list due to be released tomorrow will be prepared on the combination of programme and college selected by the candidates during the DU preference filling phase.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Candidates will be required to check the DU UG CSAS merit list and submit their acceptance between October 19 and October 21. Colleges will verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to 22. The last date to pay the online admission fees by the candidates is October 24.

DU UG Admission 2022 CSAS Merit List Key Points

Delhi University will prepare the programme-group merit list by making programme-group of the same programme-specific eligibility criteria

CSAS 2022 round 1 allocation list will also be based on the category of candidates (UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS, Minority, PwBD and KM)

Availability of seats in courses and colleges will also be the main factor in the preparation of the merit list

While the DU CSAS merit list will be issued tomorrow, the DU UG admission CSAS second and third merit lists will be released on October 30 and November 10. The university will release the DU spot allocation list will be issued on November 22, 2022.