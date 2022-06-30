Delhi University Receives Over 12,500 Applications For 'Centenary' Chance Exam

Delhi University

Delhi University has received over 12,500 applications for the "centenary" chance examination, which will allow final year drop-outs to complete their degrees, announced a university official on Thursday. The drop-out students have been given this one-time chance in view of the DU’s year-long centenary celebrations that started on May 1. ALSO READ | Delhi University To Conduct Practical Exams, Viva Voce For UG Courses In Offline Mode

“We have received 12,677 registrations for the centenary chance examination," DU's dean of examination D S Rawat said. June 30 was the last date for registration. Of the 9,331 candidates who have completed the forms, 8,095 have made the payments as well, he added.

In May, the DU announced that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for a one-time chance to appear in examinations and complete their degree. Eligible candidates can appear for a maximum of four papers in the annual mode and up to eight papers for semester-wise tests.

The examination will be conducted tentatively during October this year and March next year through physical mode. It will be held for theory and practical examination, and not for internal assessment, the university stated.

In March, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced that DU students who dropped out would be given a "centenary chance" to complete their studies and get their degrees. A proposal for this was approved at a special Executive Council meeting on January 28 held to discuss the centenary celebrations of the university.

