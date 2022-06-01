Delhi University Receives AICTE Approval For MBA Programme In ODL Mode

  • Home
Delhi University received AICTE approval for MBA programme in ODL mode

Education | Updated: Jun 1, 2022 7:11 pm IST

Delhi University MBA progarmme
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has received the approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) Programme in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode from academic session 2022-23. "Now, the approval of the Distance Education Bureau, University Grant Commission is awaited. As soon as the DEB-UGC approval is received, the programme will be started," DU statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, the application process deadline for the postgraduate (PG) admission 2022 has been extended. The last date to apply for DU PG admission 2022 is now June 10. Candidates can apply for PG courses at Delhi University through the official website- pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

The candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS categories can pay and an application fee of Rs 750, while the registration fee for the students belonging to the SC and ST, and PwBD categories is Rs 300.

DU PG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the DU PG admission portal- pgadmission.uod.ac.in
  • Use the "New User Registration" link
  • Fill out all the DU PG admission form, upload all the required documents, and pay the online registration fee
  • Save and download the registration form
  • Take a print out for further references.

For details on DU PG admission, please visit the website- pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

AICTE Curriculum Delhi Univeristy
